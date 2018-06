Storm Reports for Friday June 8th

Power polls down in Reynolds, ND Friday. Photo from Kelly Fox.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT...SUMMARY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EASTERN ND/GRAND FORKS ND 155 PM CDT SUN JUN 10 2018 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0307 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 5 N VALLEY CITY 47.00N 98.02W 06/08/2018 Barnes ND 911 CALL CENTER CALL FROM VALLEY CITY WARNING POINT WITH REPORT OF A FUNNEL CLOUD. FUNNEL PERSISTED FOR A FEW MINUTES DUE EAST OF BALDHILL DAM, UNTIL AROUND 310 PM CDT. 0319 PM TSTM WND GST 6 WNW ORISKA 46.96N 97.91W 06/08/2018 E60.00 MPH Barnes ND TRAINED SPOTTER CONSIDERABLE DUST KICKED UP BY THUNDERSTORM REAR FLANK DOWNDRAFT IN NORTHWEST ALTA TOWNSHIP. 0335 PM HAIL 1 N ORISKA 46.95N 97.79W 06/08/2018 E1.00 INCH Barnes ND PUBLIC VERY HEAVY RAIN AND INTERMITTENT LARGE HAIL. SOME SMALLER BRANCHES DOWN AS WELL. 0349 PM HAIL 2 ENE TOWER CITY 46.94N 97.64W 06/08/2018 E1.75 INCH Cass ND PUBLIC STRONG WINDS AND LARGE HAIL STRIPPED FIELDS AND GARDENS. 0400 PM TORNADO 6 SE TOWER CITY 46.86N 97.59W 06/08/2018 F0 Cass ND TRAINED SPOTTER THE TORNADO TRACKED INTERMITTENTLY FOR A MILE OR SO ACROSS CENTRAL HILL TOWNSHIP, MAINLY OVER OPENED FIELDS. IT KICKED UP CONSIDERABLE DUST ACROSS THE SOUTH FLANK OF THE STORM AS INDICATED BY SPOTTER VIDEOS. SOME LARGE BRANCHES WERE REPORTED BROKEN DOWN IN SHELTER BELTS. PEAK WINDS ESTIMATED TO 80 MPH. MAXIMUM WIDTH TO 200 YARDS. THE TORNADO ENDED ABOUT 5 SSW OF BUFFALO BY 404 PM CDT. 0408 PM TSTM WND DMG BUFFALO 46.92N 97.55W 06/08/2018 Cass ND PUBLIC TREES DOWN IN BUFFALO. 6 TO 10 INCHES IN DIAMETER. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0410 PM TSTM WND DMG 9 W REYNOLDS 47.67N 97.30W 06/08/2018 Traill ND PUBLIC APPARENT THUNDERSTORM DOWNBURST DAMAGE. SHED ROOFING WAS PEALED UP, LARGE TREE BRANCHES WERE BROKEN DOWN, AND A SMALL CAMPER WAS FLIPPED OVER. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0412 PM TORNADO 2 NW MICHIGAN 48.05N 98.15W 06/08/2018 F0 Nelson ND TRAINED SPOTTER A BRIEF TORNADO TOUCHDOWN WAS NOTED OVER AN OPEN FIELD. THE TORNADO TRACKED EASTWARD FOR LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE AN LIFTED BY 413 PM CDT. NO DAMAGE WAS NOTED THOUGH SIGNIFICANT DUST WAS LIFTED. PEAK WINDS ESTIMATED TO 75 MPH. MAXIMUM WIDTH ESTIMATD TO 75 YARDS. 0429 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 NE REYNOLDS 47.68N 97.09W 06/08/2018 Grand Forks ND BROADCAST MEDIA TWO TRACTOR TRAILER RIGS WERE FLIPPED TO THE EAST, ON THEIR SIDES, ALONG THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF INTERSTATE 29, DUE TO DOWNBURST WINDS. OCCURRED BETWEEN 429 AND 431 PM CDT. 0431 PM TSTM WND GST 3 NE REYNOLDS 47.70N 97.06W 06/08/2018 E95.00 MPH Grand Forks ND 911 CALL CENTER FIVE POWER POLES WERE SNAPPED AND THREE WERE LEFT LEANING ALONG A HALF MILE STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 81. NEARBY FARMSTEADS HAD A FEW SNAPPED OR UPROOTED TREES. 0432 PM TSTM WND GST 4 N CHAFFEE 46.83N 97.35W 06/08/2018 E75.00 MPH Cass ND PUBLIC VERY STRONG WINDS TORE STEEL ROOFING OFF OF A BARN AND BLEW OUT A WINDOW. 0447 PM TORNADO 3 SE CHAFFEE 46.74N 97.31W 06/08/2018 F0 Cass ND STORM CHASER LOTS OF ROTATION WITH THE STORM, SENDING OUT FUNNEL CLOUDS EVERY FEW MINUTES. A COUPLE BRIEF TOUCHDOWNS WERE EVIDENT IN VIDEO OVER AN OPENED FIELD. PEAK WINDS ESTIMATED TO 70 MPH. MAXIMUM WIDTH TO 50 YARDS. TRACK LENGTH AND DURATION LESS THAN ONE QUATER MILE AND LESS THAN A MINUTE. 0454 PM TORNADO 3 WNW NIAGARA 48.01N 97.93W 06/08/2018 F1 Nelson ND NWS STORM SURVEY A TORNADO LIKELY TRACKED INTERMITTENTLY FOR ABOUT 3 MILES TO ABOUT 1SW NIAGRA BY 506 PM CDT. A FEW SNAPPED OR UPROOTED POPLAR TREES WERE NOTED IN A SHELTER BELT NORTH OF U.S. HIGHWAY 2, WEST OF MP 239. LARGE BRANCHES WERE ALSO BROKEN DOWN IN VARIOUS SHELTER BELTS WEST OF NIAGRA. PEAK WINDS ESTIMATED TO 90 MPH. MAXIMUN WIDTH ESTIMATED TO 150 YARDS. TIMING ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0455 PM TSTM WND DMG 8 SE EAST GRAND FORKS 47.85N 96.89W 06/08/2018 Polk MN PUBLIC A FEW LARGE 4 TO 6 INCH DIAMETER TREE BRANCHES WERE BROKEN DOWN BROKEN DOWN IN A FARM YARD. STRONG WINDS BLEW FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. 0457 PM HAIL 7 N LEONARD 46.75N 97.25W 06/08/2018 E1.25 INCH Cass ND PUBLIC VERY STRONG WINDS AND WIND DRIVEN HAIL STRIPPED CORN AND BEAN FIELDS ACROSS CENTRAL MAPLE RIVER TOWNSHIP, NEAR LYNCHBURG. 0504 PM TSTM WND GST LEONARD 46.65N 97.25W 06/08/2018 E60.00 MPH CASS ND TRAINED SPOTTER RFD WINDS NEAR LEONARD UP TO 60 MPH 0512 PM TORNADO 2 WNW EMERADO 47.93N 97.40W 06/08/2018 F0 Grand Forks ND 911 CALL CENTER REPORT OF TORNADO TOUCHDOWN FROM GRAND FORKS WARNING POINT. TORNADO TRACKED EASTWARD FOR LESS THAN A HALF MILE, JUST SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 2,AND LIFTED BY 514 PM CDT. NO DAMAGE WAS NOTED. PEAK WINDS ESTIMATED TO 75 MPH. MAXIMUM WIDTH ESTIMATED TO 100 YARDS. 0514 PM HAIL KINDRED 46.65N 97.02W 06/08/2018 E1.75 INCH CASS ND PUBLIC VIA SOCIAL MEDIA 0514 PM HEAVY RAIN 3 WNW CLIMAX 47.62N 96.88W 06/08/2018 M2.25 INCH Traill ND TRAINED SPOTTER RAIN GAUGE TILTED BY WIND 0521 PM TORNADO 6 WNW KINDRED 46.68N 97.14W 06/08/2018 F0 Cass ND PUBLIC REPORT OF BRIEF TORNADO TOUCHDOWN. NO DAMAGE NOTED. 0527 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 10 W GRAND FORKS 47.92N 97.29W 06/08/2018 Grand Forks ND TRAINED SPOTTER 0540 PM TSTM WND DMG 6 ESE CROOKSTON 47.74N 96.49W 06/08/2018 Polk MN PUBLIC LARGE TREE BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN IN SHELTER BELTS. TIME ESTIMATED BASED ON RADAR. 0545 PM HAIL 3 NNW BELTRAMI 47.58N 96.55W 06/08/2018 E1.00 INCH Polk MN PUBLIC LOTS OF DIME TO QUARTER SIZED HAIL ALONG WITH VERY HEAVY RAINS. 0550 PM HAIL KINDRED 46.65N 97.02W 06/08/2018 E2.00 INCH CASS ND STORM CHASER PICTURE WITH HAIL TWO QUARTERS WIDE SO 2 INCHES 0600 PM HAIL 1 NW WALCOTT 46.56N 96.95W 06/08/2018 E1.50 INCH Richland ND TRAINED SPOTTER VERY HEAVY RAIN AND A FEW VERY LARGE HAILSTONES. 0605 PM TSTM WND DMG WALCOTT 46.55N 96.94W 06/08/2018 RICHLAND ND TRAINED SPOTTER NUMEROUS LARGE TREE BRANCHES WERE BROKEN DOWN AROUND TOWN. 0617 PM HAIL CHRISTINE 46.58N 96.81W 06/08/2018 E1.25 INCH RICHLAND ND STORM CHASER MOSTLY QUARTER SIZED WITH SOME LARGER HAIL STONES MIXED IN, TIME ESTIMATED VIA RADAR 0625 PM TSTM WND DMG FERTILE 47.53N 96.29W 06/08/2018 POLK MN PUBLIC SEVERAL LARGE 4 TO 6 INCH DIAMETER REE BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN. 0642 PM FUNNEL CLOUD 2 E COLFAX 46.47N 96.83W 06/08/2018 Richland ND TRAINED SPOTTER 0702 PM HAIL 2 NNW GARY 47.40N 96.28W 06/08/2018 E1.50 INCH Norman MN PUBLIC VERY HEAVY RAINS AND VERY STRONG WINDS ALSO NOTED. LARGE TREE BRANCHES BROKEN DOWN AROND THE YARD. 0725 PM HAIL 1 NE WAUKON 47.38N 96.12W 06/08/2018 E1.00 INCH Norman MN PUBLIC VERY HEAVY RAINS AND LOTS OF DIME TO QUARTER SIZED HAIL. HAIL FELL OFF AND ON THROUGH ABOUT 735 PM CDT.