Body Found Last Week In Henning, Minnesota Identified By Family

A family spokeswoman says the body is that of 19-year-old Jordan Bolgrean of Barnesville
TJ Nelson,

HENNING, Minn. — A body found near the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks in Henning on Friday has been identified.

A family spokeswoman says the body is that of 19-year-old Jordan Bolgrean of Barnesville.

They say Bolgrean was an Army graduate who struggled with drug addiction.

In a Facebook post one year ago, Bolgrean wrote, “Back to work and starting NA (narcotics anonymous) hopefully getting my life back together.”

The body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

Related Post

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase on I-94
Perham Man Reunited with 6-Year-Old Daughter in Na...
UPDATED: Governor Dayton Relaxing at Home After Co...
DWI Courts in Minnesota Give People a Second Chanc...

You Might Like

Man Killed By Falling Tree Branch

LEAL, N.D.-- A man has died after a tree branch that he was cutting fell on him. The victim has been identified as 31 year-old Travis Robinson of Leal. The accident happened Friday afternoon in Leal. First responders from Dazey,…