Detroit Lakes Looking For Animal That Injured Young Boy

Officers searching for the cat, were told by a resident that he saw a fisher at Main Street and West Avenue in Detroit Lakes.

DETROIT LAKES, MN — Detroit Lakes Public Works is setting traps in hopes of catching an animal that may have injured a five year old boy.

The boy’s family told police that he was attacked by a cat that he tried to pick up.

The boy suffered significant scratches to his face and required stitches.

A veterinarian and D-N-R conservation officer concluded the injuries were likely not from a cat.

Detroit Lakes Police advise the public to stay away from any live traps set in the area.

If you come across a trap with an animal inside contact Detroit Lakes Public Works or the Police Department.