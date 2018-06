Fire Displaces North Moorhead Family

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Moorhead family has been displaced after a house fire just across the Red River from Fargo’s Edgewood Golf Course.

Firefighters responded around 6:15 Monday night to 6202 12th Street North after a neighbor saw smoke. Thankfully, no one was home.

Moorhead Fire says flames broke out in the basement and the blaze was put out in 10 to 15 minutes.

“We had to do a lot of ventilation. It was pressurized smoke coming everywhere in the house, so it was burning pretty well in there,” Moorhead Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Rich Eggert said.

Eggert says the house has significant damage and the family living there has been displaced.