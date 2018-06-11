Guard Geno Crandall to Transfer from UND

UND confirmed Monday that leading scorer Geno Crandall plans to grad transfer.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota basketball will need to find a new leading scorer for the upcoming season. According to the school, point guard Geno Crandall is planning to graduate transfer.

“I would have enjoyed seeing Geno finish out his eligibility as a Fighting Hawk and continue to grow with him as a young man, player and teammate,” UND head coach Brian Jones said. “Players choose to pursue graduate-transfer options is the reality of today’s college basketball. The only thing we can control is investing in our athletes while they are within our program and I know we’ve done that on many levels with Geno. We wish him nothing but the best in this new journey.”

Crandall is a two-time all Big Sky point guard and averaged 16.6 points per game to lead the Fighting Hawks last season. He also lead the conference in steals with 67.

Geno is the third Fighting Hawk to graduate transfer in the last two seasons. Drick Bernstine left for Washington State last season and Carson Shanks transferred to Loyola-Chicago who made the final four this past season.