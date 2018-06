Man Killed By Falling Tree Branch

LEAL, N.D.– A man has died after a tree branch that he was cutting fell on him.

The victim has been identified as 31 year-old Travis Robinson of Leal.

The accident happened Friday afternoon in Leal.

First responders from Dazey, Barnes County deputies and Barnes County Ambulance responded.