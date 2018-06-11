Man Sentenced For Fatal Motorcycle Crash Last September

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — A Larimore man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the drunk driving death of a motorcyclist last September.

A judge has sentenced Paul Lilja to 5 years behind bars and 2 years of probation.

He was ordered to pay $20,000 in fines and restitution and undergo a Chemical Dependency Evaluation.

A criminal vehicular homicide charged was dropped.

Lilja was arrested for DUI after turning in front of a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Allen Miller of Petersburg near Larimore.

Miller died at the scene.