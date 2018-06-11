MN AG Lori Swanson Stops in Moorhead in Campaign for Governor

Lori Swanson and running mate, Congressman Rick Nolan stopped by at the Courtyard by Marriott

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson makes a stop at Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead as part of her tour around the state to kick off her campaign for governor.

Swanson and her running mate, Congressman Rick Nolan who is retiring from Congress, talked about their plans for Minnesota.

Swanson says she’ll focus on healthcare, the F–M Diversion Project, education and the state’s farming economy.

She is hoping to win the August 14th primary against DFL endorsed candidate for governor State Rep. Erin Murphy.

“Rick and I aren’t running up against Erin or any of the other candidates. We’re running for Minnesota because we believe we have a great state with wonderful people and we want to do even better in terms of tackling these challenges that I mentioned and ending the gridlock and division in politics today,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Nolan also made stops in Duluth and Brainerd.