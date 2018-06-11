President Trump to make first Minnesota visit since taking office

KVRR Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. (KMSP) – President Donald Trump will visit Minnesota next week for a rally in Duluth.

The rally will be held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20.

This will be Trump’s first visit to Minnesota since taking office in January 2017. He held a rally at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport two days before the 2016 election.

In a statement, Republican Party of Minnesota chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Trump’s visit will bring “momentum and positive energy” to local Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

