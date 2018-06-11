The Wait is Over: Moorhead High School Adds Boys, Girls Lacrosse

Moorhead will begin boys and girls lacrosse in spring of 2019

MOORHEAD, Minn. — On the back of Moorhead Spuds lacrosse shirts worn by Moorhead students dawns the phrase “…WAIT FOR IT” in big, bold, capital letters. As of Monday night, that wait is officially over. The Moorhead school board voted to approve the addition of boys and girls varsity lacrosse as a school sanctioned sport beginning in spring of 2019.

Activities Director Dean Haugo pitched the addition on behalf of the Moorhead Spuds Lacrosse Booster Club and their athletes. These student–athletes and their parents have put in countless hours raising funds to make Monday night a reality. When the vote was released, emotion flowed from the future Spuds lacrosse team.

“Nothing more needed to be said then watching the emotion on those young fellas when the vote was approved,” Haugo said. “If that doesn’t tell you how important it is to have your activity recognized by your school and be able to play for your school, then you are in the wrong profession. I am really excited to get to work just after seeing the reactions that those fellas had. It makes you want to go to work and get things in place so that they have a good experience.”

The first things on Haugo’s agenda for the lacrosse team is building a schedule and picking out uniforms with the help of the upper classmen who pushed so hard to get the sport approved by the school. The first practice will be April 1.