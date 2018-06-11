UND Partners with United Airlines for Career Pathway Program

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – University of North Dakota’s new agreement with United Airlines is the first in the country to provide a college aviation program a direct track to becoming a pilot.

Commercial aviation students applying for the Career Pathway Program must be full–time students with at least two semesters in the school’s professional flight program. They also need to have a commercial pilot certificate and instrument rating, a 3.0 GPA in flight classes and a recommendation from a Department of Aviation faculty member.

When a UND student is accepted into the program, they won’t even have to interview with United as long as the airline is hiring pilots.

The program is expected to take off in the Fall.