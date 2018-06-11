Weber’s Diving Grab Claims Play of the Week Honors

Congratulations to Shea Weber on winning the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft HS POTW.

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week for the final time until fall proves that effort will get you places, even if it’s just an exhibition game.

In the east–west all star softball game, Sheyenne’s Shea Weber behind the dish got up and chased down a pop up around the circle and made the diving catch. Great determination and concentration from Weber.

She made the play as the east swept both games. She earns the play of the week.

Congratulations to Weber.