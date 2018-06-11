What You Need to Know Before Voting in the North Dakota Primaries

Make sure to bring a photo ID and proof of residency

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s Primary Election is tomorrow but more than 32–thousand votes had already been cast as of Friday in early voting.

State legislators changed North Dakota’s voter ID law last year.

North Dakota is the only state in the country that doesn’t have voter registration.

That means anyone who brings in an ID with their legal name and birthday can vote.

If it doesn’t have your address on it, you must also bring in another document that shows proof of residency.

“The important thing is that this is a primary election but it’s also the city, the school district and the park district’s general election. This is the only time you get to vote for those candidates and we need to get that word out more that it’s a general election for those entities. People need to get out and vote,” said Michael Montplaisir, Cass County auditor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow at 38 different locations across Cass County.

If you need to find out where you can vote, click on this story at KVRR.com.