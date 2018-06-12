Bernie Dardis Wins West Fargo Mayoral Election

The consultant edged out four-term incumbent Rich Mathern to win the election
Tim Scott,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in sixteen years, West Fargo has a new mayor.

Business consultant Bernie Dardis edged out four-term incumbent Rich Mattern by more than 500 votes.

Dardis says he excited to guide the city in a new direction and is eager to get started.

He also says that he enjoyed the campaign process and meeting new people in West Fargo.

“But it’s the people I didn’t know that encourage me and told me that they had voted for us. That’s a wonderful feeling. I’d like to thank the residents of West Fargo. Mayor Mathern ran a great campaign, he’s an honorable man,” said Dardis.

Dardis’s wife and son were among those in attendance at his campaign party.

Related Post

Mayor Rich Mattern Reacts to Initial Primary Resul...
West Fargo Elects A New Mayor, Fargo City Commissi...
West Fargo Businessman Will Run For Mayor

You Might Like

Bernie Dardis Wins West Fargo Mayoral Election

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- For the first time in sixteen years, West Fargo has a new mayor. Business consultant Bernie Dardis edged out four-term incumbent Rich Mattern by more than 500 votes. Dardis says he excited to guide the city…