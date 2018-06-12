Bernie Dardis Wins West Fargo Mayoral Election

The consultant edged out four-term incumbent Rich Mathern to win the election

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in sixteen years, West Fargo has a new mayor.

Business consultant Bernie Dardis edged out four-term incumbent Rich Mattern by more than 500 votes.

Dardis says he excited to guide the city in a new direction and is eager to get started.

He also says that he enjoyed the campaign process and meeting new people in West Fargo.

“But it’s the people I didn’t know that encourage me and told me that they had voted for us. That’s a wonderful feeling. I’d like to thank the residents of West Fargo. Mayor Mathern ran a great campaign, he’s an honorable man,” said Dardis.

Dardis’s wife and son were among those in attendance at his campaign party.