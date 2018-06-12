Former NDSU Pitcher Sertic to Play in the Netherlands

Sertic will play for Terrasvogels of the Golden League in the Netherlands.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Former North Dakota State University pitcher Jacquelyn Sertic has signed to play professionally overseas for Terrasvogels of the Golden League in the Netherlands.

Sertic is the fifth NDSU softball player to compete professionally, and joins former teammates, all-region pitcher Krista Menke (Italy/Netherlands) and all-region shortstop Logan Moreland (Italy), along with former all-region pitcher Whitney Johnson (Netherlands) and Division II All-American catcher Shelly Rhein (Italy).

Terrasvogels is currently 9-11 and tied for fourth in the league standings. Terrasvogels continues its regular season schedule on Saturday, June 16, at the Sparks Haarlem. The playoffs are scheduled for Oct. 6-7 and the championship series on Oct. 13-14.

Sertic, a senior right-hander from Sparks, Nev., was named the 2018 Summit League tournament MVP and picked up her second career Summit League Pitcher of the Year award this season. She finished the season with 26-10 record including 12 shutouts and 1.70 earned run average. Sertic struck out 307 and walked 65 in 230.1 innings pitched, and held opponents to a .193 batting average.

North Dakota State (34-19) claimed the program’s ninth Summit League tournament championship, eighth regular season title and won a NCAA tournament game for the fifth straight season and sixth time over the past seven seasons.