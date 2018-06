Legion Baseball: Grand Forks Shuts Out Moorhead

Blues fall in legion home opener.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Grand Forks Royals shut out the Moorhead Blues 5-0 in the Blues home opener on Tuesday night at Matson Field.

Brock Reller hit a solo home run and struck out the side while on the mound for the Royals in the top of the ninth to help Grand Forks to the victory. Caden Triggs had a double for the Blues in the loss.