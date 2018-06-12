NDSU Football Lands Six on Hero Sports Preseason All-American Teams

UND also had a pair on the preseason all-american teams.

FARGO, N.D. — There still is a ways to go until actual football season, Hero Sports released its preseason All–American teams for the FCS today.

The Bison are understandably number one in the preseason poll as the defending national champions, and they also land six players on the All–American lists.

North Dakota also gets a bit of recognition as well.

Defensive back Deion Harris lands on the first team along with Bison running back Bruce Anderson and defensive end Greg Menard.

Menard missed all of last season with an acl injury.

The second team features two NDSU stars on offense and another pair of defense, while UND’s John Santiago is a second–team return specialist on special teams.