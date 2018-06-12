Techsperts Assist Senior Citizens with their Smart Phones and Tablets

Senior Connections and the Moorhead Public Library are working together to host "Ask a Techspert" sessions

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Nowadays everyone has their own smart phone or tablet, but not everyone knows the ins-and-outs of using them.

To fix that, Senior Connections and the Moorhead Public Library are working together to host “Ask a Techspert” sessions.

The one hour class allows senior citizens to bring their own electronic devices and work 1-on-1 with a techspert. They can ask any technology questions they may have. The hope is to make each person feel more at ease when using their device.

“It’s important for people who maybe don’t feel as comfortable with the technology to be able to have a place to go where they can ask their questions and know that we are going to try our best to make you feel comfortable with it, answer it, and give you more confidence when it comes to technology,” Moorhead reference librarian Christina Phipps said.

Moorhead Public Library hosts these sessions every Monday at 2 pm. They will also hold another remote session at the Hjemkomst Center on August 14th.