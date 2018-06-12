West Fargo Elects A New Mayor, Fargo City Commission Remains Intact

Results of Tuesday's Primary Election

Bernie Dardis, Tony Gehrig & Dave Piepkorn

West Fargo has a new mayor.

Retired business owner and consultant Bernie Dardis beat Rich Mattern in Tuesday’s election by a vote of 1,338 to 1,137.

Mattern has served as mayor of West Fargo for four terms and was going for his fifth.

The city does not have term limits for the position.

Dardis has said he wants to focus on the construction on Sheyenne Street and some serious infrastructure needs in the city.

Brad Olson and Eric Gjerdevig won seats on the West Fargo City Commission.

Commissioner Duane Hanson lost his re-election bid.

In Fargo, Commissioners Tony Gehrig and Dave Piekporn both won re-election to another term.

Gehrig has pushed for the abolishment of special assessments.

Piepkorn has spoken out against the cost of refugee resettlement.

Former commissioner Linda Boyd came in third in the voting just missing a return to the commission by around 150 votes.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney easily won re-election since he ran unopposed.