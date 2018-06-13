UPDATE: Belcourt Woman hospitalized, cited for DUI After Running Into Grand Forks Law Firm

1/3 Courtesy: Olson, Juntunen & Sandberg, Ltd

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A Belcourt woman is in the hospital facing DUI charges after running into the Olson, Juntunen and Sandberg Law Firm with a pickup.

Grand Forks Police says officers found a Chevrolet Silverado “still in contact with a building” on the 300 block of 1st Avenue North around 10:40 Tuesday night.

Ted Sandberg, Partner with Olson, Juntunen and Sandberg Ted Sandberg says a pickup went through a 4 inch steel parking barrier and 2 1/2 inch thick marble on the front Northeast side of his firm. Sandberg adds no damage was done to the inside of the building or its foundation, and the crash didn’t prevent the office from opening Wednesday.

Investigators say the pickup also struck parked vehicles on the 0 block of North 3rd Street and the 300 Block of 1st Avenue North.

27-year-old Stephanie Falcon was taken to Altru Hospital for unknown injuries. She has been cited for DUI and charges have been forwarded to the Grand Forks City Prosecutor for driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a crash.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information on any of the crashes are asked to call Grand Forks Police at 701-787-8000.