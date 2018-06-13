Concordia Names Rachel Bergeson as Athletic Director

Bergeson was working in an interim role

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College is ushering in a new era in athletics.

The Cobbers removed the ‘interim’ tag from Rachel Bergeson to name her the college’s new Athletic Director.

Bergeson was born and raised in Moorhead. She is the daughter of long-time baseball coach Bucky Burgau and has served two separate times as Interim A.D.

13 months ago, Jeff Bretherton replaced her as full-time Athletic Director, before resigning suddenly in April.

Bergeson says she is better prepared for the gig because she lives and breathes Cobber athletics.

“I think what’s been most important for me is that I have a pulse of the campus,” Bergeson said. “I know what our department can do for the institution. So now, I’m just excited to get to work and look at our priorities and start to make them a reality.”

Football coach Terry Horan is excited for what she brings to the table.

“She’s a cobber through and through, and administratively, she’s done everything here,” he said. “Really, the next step for her is to have that interim tag off of her and be the next athletic director, and we’re all happy for her.”