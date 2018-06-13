Driver injured in crash with Amtrak train near Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – A Larimore man was hurt after his car was struck by an Amtrak train 6 miles east of Devils Lake and 2 1/2 miles north of U.S. Highway 2.

It happened around 6:30 Wednesday morning at the railroad crossing on the 4600 block of 89th Ave NE in Ramsey County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car driven by 20-year-old Ryan Larson was struck by the lead locomotive and the vehicle went into the ditch and overturned. Larson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say No Amtrak passengers or crew were hurt and the train sustained moderate damage, but didn’t derail.

Possible charges against Larson are under investigation.

