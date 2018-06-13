F-M Could Get First Ever Science Museum

A local group trying to bring one to the metro say they have already gotten "overwhelming" feedback about starting one

FARGO, N.D. — If you drive three hours from Fargo in any direction, you’ll find a city with a science museum.

A group is working to bring the first one Fargo–Moorhead.

NDSU’s geosciences department used to take artifacts and scientific materials to schools around the area.

That’s when a few people from the department came up with the idea to start working towards bringing a museum to the metro.

They have already sent out a survey to see what the community thinks about the idea.

“Up to roughly 98 percent of the population that has answered these survey questions has said that they either somewhat agree or strongly agree with the statement that we do need a science museum in our area. You can’t pay for statistics like that,” said Lisa Preister with the F-M Science Museum Project.

Those working on the project will start building a campaign and seeking out donors for the museum.