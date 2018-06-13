FM Restaurant Week Introduces Customers to Several Metro Eateries

A record 22 restaurants participate in this year's event

FARGO, N.D. — Before she co–founded BernBaum’s in downtown Fargo, Andrea Baumgardner was always intrigued by an event when she lived in the Big Apple.

“Restaurant Week in New York City was the one time I planned out my every meal. It was basically a month and I planned out my every meal because it was such a good deal and it was the only way I was going to experience those places,” said Baumgardner.

But now that the metro has its own Restaurant Week, she says that same experience she had in The Big Apple could be experienced by many across the region.

“I think it’s an opportunity to celebrate what you have here, it’s an opportunity for people to get out and try something new,” said Baumgardner.

BernBaum’s is among many eateries taking part in Restaurant Week.

Steven Schulz, the Executive Chef of The Toasted Frog, says there’s something for everybody to enjoy.

“My favorite thing about restaurant week is there is no restriction about what you can do, you know you just do whatever you can, hopefully people will enjoy it, and hopefully they will continue to come back after they try it,” said Schulz.

There are several downtown businesses participating in Restaurant Week, and they say the best way to get customers through the door is by creating their own styles.

Some restaurants have only certain items discounted for Restaurant Week, but Rosey’s Bistro has a whole arsenal of meals people could enjoy without making a big dent in their wallet.

“I just wanted to be able to give people an option. I didn’t want to have just things set in stone where you could get this, this, and this, and that’s it for one price. I wanted people to come in and we offer so many great sandwiches and I just wanted everyone to get a little bit of everything,” said Tony Miller, the Manager of Rosey’s Bistro.

Business owners hope more people continue to embrace the many different culinary options across the

Restaurant Week wraps up Saturday.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

Downtown Fargo: BernBaum’s, The Boiler Room, Hotel Donaldson, Level 2 Eats + Drinks, The Old Broadway, Rosey’s Bistro & Bar, The Toasted Frog, Twist, Wurst Bier Hall

North Fargo: Labby’s Grill & Bar

Near West Acres: Gallery Restaurant, Santa Lucia, Three Lyons Pub, Urban 42

Central Fargo: Himalayan Yak, LeeLa Thai Cuisine, Luna Fargo

South Fargo: Fargo Brewing Ale House, Hennessy’s Irish Pub, India Palace

Moorhead: Everest Tikka House