NDSU’s Klieman Reacts to NCAA Redshirt Rule

Redshirted football players will be allowed to play four games without losing a year of eligibility.
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The NCAA announced a rule change that will affect redshirt freshmen, and actually increase their roles on teams.

Beginning this season, players will be allowed to play up to four games while still retaining their redshirt status.

This could have big implications for North Dakota State, which had to pull running back Seth Wilson’s redshirt last season due to numerous injuries at the position.

This will allow the younger guys to still get valuable game experience without losing eligibility.

“From a player safety standpoint, it’s going to be great for college football in the fact that some of those kids won’t have to play those extra 15 or 20 plays, and you’ll be able to disperse those amongst your young kids,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said.

Related Post

NDSU Football Takes Down San Diego, Advances in FC...
Carson Wentz Has A Bobblehead
Women’s Basketball: Coyotes Down Bison; Hawk...
Application Deadline for Hay Lottery Approaching

You Might Like

Local Soccer Players Excited for World Cup

FARGO, N.D. -- The World Cup kicks off tomorrow, and local soccer players are getting excited for the big tournament. They all have their favorite part of the sport. "Tricking out the players and…