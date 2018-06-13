NDSU’s Klieman Reacts to NCAA Redshirt Rule

Redshirted football players will be allowed to play four games without losing a year of eligibility.

FARGO, N.D. — The NCAA announced a rule change that will affect redshirt freshmen, and actually increase their roles on teams.

Beginning this season, players will be allowed to play up to four games while still retaining their redshirt status.

This could have big implications for North Dakota State, which had to pull running back Seth Wilson’s redshirt last season due to numerous injuries at the position.

This will allow the younger guys to still get valuable game experience without losing eligibility.

“From a player safety standpoint, it’s going to be great for college football in the fact that some of those kids won’t have to play those extra 15 or 20 plays, and you’ll be able to disperse those amongst your young kids,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said.