Spuds Celebrate School Board Decision with ‘Moorhead Lacrosse Day 2018’

The Moorhead School Board approved to make boys and girls lacrosse a sanctioned school sport during Monday's meeting

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It has only been 48 hours since the Moorhead School Board approved to make boys and girls lacrosse a sanctioned school sport, and already the Spuds are celebrating.

It’s Moorhead Lacrosse Day 2018! All Spuds students and their families were invited to the Jim Gotta Field to learn more about the sport and how to get involved before the 2019 season.

The students say suiting up and taking the field Wednesday night makes them eager to play for their school next spring.

“Actually showing up today and seeing all the girls that showed up, I’m really excited for it,” Spuds junior Briann Martinson said. “I’m really excited to wear the ‘M’ on my chest for sure. It’s different playing for Moorhead than playing for anybody else, like it’s your own team. So when you get the goal or when you make the perfect shot or when you give the pass or the assist, just feeling that and then knowing it was for your city and your team it just means a lot more.”

“It’s just one step closer to the actual season and everyone else is really excited,” Moorhead senior Tom Alderson added. “Getting all the Moorhead kids out here and not having to be a club of Fargo anymore, it makes it more real.”

The Spuds will continue fundraising for the 2019 season.