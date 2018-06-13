Town of the Year Round 1 Results

Site Staff,

Voting for round 2 is up now!

You Might Like

Change of Plea Expected in Deadly Fargo Bar Fight

FARGO, N.D. - A change of plea hearing is scheduled Thursday morning for a man charged in a deadly fight outside a Downtown Fargo bar last year. Prosecutors say in May 2017 44-year-old Darren Patterson, now of Las Vegas, got…