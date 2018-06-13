Town of the Year Round 1 Results

You Might Like
Change of Plea Expected in Deadly Fargo Bar Fight
FARGO, N.D. - A change of plea hearing is scheduled Thursday morning for a man charged in a deadly fight outside a Downtown Fargo bar last year. Prosecutors say in May 2017 44-year-old Darren Patterson, now of Las Vegas, got…
UPDATE: Belcourt Woman hospitalized, cited for DUI After Running Into Grand Forks Law Firm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - A Belcourt woman is in the hospital facing DUI charges after running into the Olson, Juntunen and Sandberg Law Firm with a pickup. Grand Forks Police says officers found a Chevrolet Silverado "still in…
Driver injured in crash with Amtrak train near Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - A Larimore man was hurt after his car was struck by an Amtrak train 6 miles east of Devils Lake and 2 1/2 miles north of U.S. Highway 2. It happened around 6:30 Wednesday morning at the…
