West Fargo School Board Could Be Doing An Election Recount

Fourth-place Jon Erickson and fifth-place Summer Kristianson have less than 20 votes between them

WEST FARGO, N.D. — There could be a recount of votes for the fourth open spot on the West Fargo School Board.

Jim Jonas, Jessica Anne Heilman, Kara Gravley–Stack and Jon Erickson won in the election last night.

However, Erickson and fifth–place vote getter Summer Kristianson have less than 20 votes between them.

No recount has been set yet because the votes have to be finalized by June 18.

“At that point, that’s when anybody would be able to request a recount after that,” Erickson said.

“Based on how the last election recount went, I don’t foresee the numbers changing much. I’m kind of just preparing to not be on the school board but still as be as involved as I can in our community,” Kristianson said.

Thirteen people ran for the four open positions on the school board.