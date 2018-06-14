Buckle Up! Protecting Your Child Correctly When Driving

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — When strapping your child into their car seat or making sure their belt is buckled up, many parents are just trying to protect their kiddos.

But Safe Kids Grand Forks says many parents don’t realize that depending on their age and size each child needs to be protected differently.

The group is hosting a free class for expecting parents and those of newborn babies to show the right ways to install your car seat.

They are also doing free car checks to make sure you have the safest protection for your kiddos.

“Parents turning their child around too quickly. They should stay rear facing until at least their two years of age. We often times see the car seat put in the vehicle too loosely so so in a crash it doesn’t stay in the position that it’s supposed to in the vehicle so that’s another misuse another thing that we see is moving kids into a seat belt too quickly,” said Carma Hanson, with Safe Kids Grand Forks.

The group also says if you do not have the proper car seat for your child to contact the organization to be set up with a new one.