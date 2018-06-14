LIVE: Restaurant Week

The man behind the HoDo's delicious menu.

It’s the biggest restaurant week lineup in the FM Restaurant Week’s five-year history, and it could just be your ticket to the most delicious meal you’ve ever had.

Restaurant Week is underway in Fargo right now through June 16th, and one of the must-make stops on your tour of the metro’s fine dining spots is the HoDo in downtown Fargo. Executive chef Ryan Shearer came here from out west several years ago to work in Mezzaluna’s kitchen and jumped at the chance to lead the crew at HoDo a couple of years ago.

Shearer took a break from a crazy-busy work week to sit down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about cooking with and eating locally sourced, fresh-from-the-farm foods, and how he and his crew are remembering the work of the late Anthony Bourdain following the beloved chef, adventurer, and journalist’s untimely death last week at 61.