Man pleads guilty in deadly Downtown Fargo brawl outside the HoDo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A man accused in a fatal brawl outside a downtown Fargo bar last year has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors that calls for an 18-month prison sentence.
Darren Patterson pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent homicide in the May 2017 death of James Grant. Authorities say Grant fell after he was punched by Patterson and hit his head on the sidewalk. He never regained consciousness and died the following month.
Patterson is also accused of punching two other men. He entered an Alford plea to a second charge of aggravated assault, which means he doesn’t admit wrongdoing but acknowledges there’s enough evidence for a conviction.
Patterson had been scheduled for trial next week. Prosecutor Ryan Younggren said after Thursday’s hearing that Grant’s family is satisfied with the guilty plea.
