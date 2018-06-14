Manslaughter Prisoner Walks Away From Centre, Inc. in Fargo, Considered A Public Safety Risk

FARGO, N.D. — A manslaughter prisoner has walked away from Centre, Inc. in Fargo where he was on a court-ordered furlough from federal custody.

Fargo Police and the U.S. Marshals Service say 29-year-old Sean Schroeder of Dunseith absconded and did not have immediate access to a vehicle when he left the rehabilitation center in north Fargo on Wednesday.

He is described as 5’5″ tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

A clothing description was not available.

Schroeder pled guilty in February 2018 to voluntary manslaughter for causing the death of a person in Dunseith in May 2017.

Fargo Police believes Schroeder does present a public safety risk due to his history of violence and drug use.

If you spot Schroeder, do not approach him but immediately call 911.