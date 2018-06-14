Microsoft’s DigiGirlz Camp Teaches Girls About STEM Projects

FARGO, N.D. – In an effort to interest young girls in STEM based fields, Microsoft’s Fargo office hosted more than 100 girls for a DigiGirlz Camp.

Miss America Cara Mund, a North Dakota native, spoke on behalf of the Miss America Organization.

The girls also had the chance to hear from professionals in STEM related fields as well as learning about coding and drone aircrafts. The three day camp included various technology sessions which focused on science, technology, art, and math.

Microsoft’s goal is to help prevent the stereotypes for women with an interest in STEM based careers.

“You know not thinking that a STEM based career is just for young men, that they can also be in positions like that too and that it’s actually fun!” Microsoft Employee Onboarding and Community Outreach Manager Katy Avery said.

“I know I was the only girl in my tech group at school and so it’s great to see girls participating and just being here to support one another” DigiGirlz Student Zoe Bundy said.

The Microsoft TechSpark DigiGirlz Camp ran from and ended Thursday.