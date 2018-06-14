Missing Boater’s Body Pulled From Hay Lake

TJ Nelson,

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a missing boater has been recovered from a Cass County, Minnesota lake.

Sheriff’s officials say he was thrown from a boat along with another man on Hay Lake near Backus Tuesday afternoon.

The second man was rescued and was treated for minor injuries.

The body of the first man thrown from the boat was recovered late Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

