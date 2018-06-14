Woman Thrown from Motorcycle, Seriously Hurt After Being Hit By Semi

Dead Fish Washing Ashore in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Some people are noticing dead fish washing up on the shore in Detroit Lakes, but there's no need to worry. Wildlife officials say it's perfectly normal. The Division of Fisheries at…
WEST FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo woman is in the hospital after being hit by a semi and thrown from her motorcycle Thursday.
The semi driven by a 65-year-old Larry Fischer of Steele, ND was heading north on Center Street and tried to make a left on 7th Avenue North. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says he didn’t see a motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Jeri Crissman of Fargo. She tried to swerve out of the way, but was hit.
Crissman was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. She was not wearing a helmet.
Fischer has been cited for turning left in front of traffic.