KVRR Round Table: NCAA Adjusts College Football Redshirt Rule

FARGO, N.D. — The NCAA amended the red shirt rule to allow players to play in up to four games per year without losing a season of eligibility. Division I college football players will now be able to play in up to four games per season without using a season of eligibility, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The KVRR sports team analyzes the rule change and how it affects the NDSU football team.