Legion Baseball: Post 2 Shuts Out Millard in Game One of a Doubleheader

Post 2's Taylor Parrett gave up just one hit en route to the victory

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 hosted Millard in a doubleheader on Friday evening. Post 2’s Taylor Parrett had a successful outing on the mound in game one, giving up just one hit and zero runs en route to the 8-0 win.

Both teams will be back at Jack Williams Stadium Saturday, 6:30 p.m.