LIVE: The Boiler Room

The secret to a perfect scotch egg revealed just in time for Restaurant Week.
Emily Welker,

If you haven’t gotten your fill of fine dining for this year’s F-M Restaurant Week, you’re in luck, because the biggest restaurant week since the event’s inception is still running through Saturday in the metro area.

We’ve been covering the event all week, and this time, we’re digging into the offerings at the Boiler Room in downtown Fargo. Among its many favorites with a cult following is the scotch egg — a traditional British delicacy involving an egg that’s first boiled, then wrapped in sausage, breaded and deep-fried.

You can find them at the Boiler Room, courtesy of Executive Chef Katie Heinley, who’s one of a growing number of female head chefs in the F-M restaurant scene.

Heinley sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in-studio to talk about taking over the Boiler Room’s kitchen, the movement toward new leadership from women in the restaurant industry, and the secret to a perfect scotch egg.

