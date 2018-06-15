President Trump Holding a Rally in Fargo June 27th

FARGO, N.D. – President Trump is coming to Fargo for a rally and to voice his support for Rep. Kevin Cramer in his candidacy for Senate.

Cramer’s campaign says the Commander–In–Chief will speak at Scheels Arena on June 27th. Doors will open at 4:00 PM and the event will begin at 7:00.

In a tweet Wednesday, Mr. Trump congratulated Cramer for winning his primary election saying the Republican is, quote, “strong on crime and borders and big on cutting taxes.” He also slammed North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who’s running against Cramer, saying “Heidi voted no on our tax cuts and will vote no when we need her.”

Cramer Campaign spokesman Tim Rasmussen says, “We’re happy to have the president in North Dakota. He’s been a longtime supporter of Kevin.”

President Trump will also make a stop in Minnesota on Monday for a rally at Amsoil Arena.