RedHawks Fall in Series Opener to Kansas City

T-Bones score four runs in first inning to sink the RedHawks.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Moorhead RedHawks gave up four runs in the top of the first inning and could not dig themselves out of the early hole as they fell to the Kansas City T-Bones 6-4 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Brennan Metzger answered back in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Reese Gregory came in relief and held the T-Bones scoreless for 5.2 innings. The RedHawks and T-Bones will square off again on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

