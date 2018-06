Legion Baseball: West Fargo Splits Double Header with Bismarck

Patriots come up with ten run victory in game two.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo legion team welcomed the Bismarck Governors to town on Saturday for a doubleheader. The pitchers dominated game one as the B-Govs won it 1-0 in extra innings. Matt Guenther knocked in Paydin Slette for the only run of the game in the ninth.

In game two the West Fargo bats woke up. Patriots scored in bunches downing Bismarck 12-2 in six innings.