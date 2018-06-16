Pina’s Three-Run Homer Helps RedHawks Hold Off T-Bones

Fargo-Moorhead evens the series with Kansas City 1-1

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — A RedHawks run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a throwing error by the Kansas City second baseman scored Quinn Irey from second to give Fargo-Moorhead (13-14) a 5-4 win over the T-Bones (12-8) Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The RedHawks opened the scoring on a three-run bomb from Leo Pina in the first inning. Pina finished the game 2-4 with three RBIs. Maikol Gonzalez paced the RedHawks, going 3-3 with a run, an RBI, and a walk.

DJ Brown threw 6.1 innings in his sixth start of the year to give the RedHawks a chance for a win when he exited the game. Brown gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits but did not factor into the decision.

Jose Nivar, Anthony Pacillo and Travis Ballew combined to fill the middle innings and Randy McCurry came on to get the save with three quick outs in the ninth inning.

Ballew was credited with the win after getting two outs in the eighth inning. Ballew is 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA this year. His 16 appearances are tied for the most of any pitcher in the American Association.

F-M will look to win its second straight series in the rubber game tomorrow afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00.