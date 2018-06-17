Big First Inning Helps RedHawks Down T-Bones

Fargo-Moorhead improves to 14-14 on the season

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks baseball) — Fargo-Moorhead scored eight runs in the opening three innings of a Father’s Day 8-6 win over the Kansas City T-Bones in front of 3,095 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Sunday afternoon.

The win clinches the second straight series victory for the RedHawks this month.

Will Solomon went 7.1 innings for his third win of the season. Solomon struck out four and walked two while giving up five runs and ten hits. The lefty limited Kansas City to three runs through seven innings as the RedHawks held on to their early lead.

The T-Bones responded in the eighth inning with three runs to make the game 8-6, but Randy McCurry came on in the eighth to get the four-out save and clinch the Fargo-Moorhead win.

Rookie catcher Steve Zimmerman got his first professional hit in the second inning of this afternoon’s game. Zimmerman joined the team this past Monday and played collegiately at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.

With the win, the RedHawks get back at .500 at 14-14. Fargo-Moorhead is three games back of the St. Paul Saints for the North Division lead as of this posting.

This is the first time since May 25th-26th that the RedHawks have won back-to-back games and the second time this month that they have won two series in a row.

The RedHawks have a day off before heading to Sioux City to take on the Explorers in a three-game series. Fargo-Moorhead will be back at Newman Outdoor Field on June 22 for a three-game series with the Wichita Wingnuts.