Deputy And Fargo Man Help Rescue Woman From Nearly Submerged Car

The Woman From Hoffman, Minnesota Drove Off A Bridge Under Construction And Into Lake Lakota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — A Hoffman, Minnesota woman was rescued by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy after her car vaulted off I-94 and into a lake Saturday night.

Authorities say 76-year-old Beverly Toso was driving in the wrong lane in a construction area and drove off the bridge which is being replaced.

Her vehicle was mostly submerged in Lake Lakota.

Deputy Ben Jarvi was close by and tied a rope around his waist to pull the woman out of her car.

A Fargo man, Kenneth Fletcher, pulled the two to shore.

Toso was taken to the hospital in Alexandria with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol is investigating the crash.