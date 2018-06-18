Agreement Between NDSU and NDSCS Addresses ND Workforce Issues

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU and NDSCS came together in a form of an agreement to make a positive impact on the future workforce of North Dakota.

This agreement between the two institutions provides more educational opportunities for students in order to fill available jobs. They are doing this by sharing services, creating bridges between programs at both institutions, and providing a way to seamlessly transfer credits in order to benefit students working toward any type of degree.

“It’s a celebration of what higher education can do and contribute to the success of the communities it serves, to the success of the people it serves, and to the success of North Dakotans in general,” Dr. Dean Bresciani, NDSU President said.

“This new agreement, as we look to the future, will allow us to look at new initiatives, things that we can do even better than we are today,” Dr. John Richman, NDSCS President said.

The schools already have programs in place to help students at NDSCS earn credits that can be used to transfer to NDSU.

A collaboration of this kind is in effort to fill over 40,000 jobs in the state of North Dakota.