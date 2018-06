Ask Danny: Standing Water

We're taking a stand against standing water.

First we had almost no precipitation. Then, over the course of the last few days, it all seemed to come at once. And that means it tends to puddle up where you least want it too; namely, in your yard, possibly threatening your basement.

Fortunately, Danny Lipford has a way you can fix the standing water brewing in your backyard. Check it out in this week’s Ask Danny.