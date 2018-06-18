Astronomy Update

You Might Like
Cargo Ship That Nearly Hit Breakwall In Duluth Is No Longer Stuck
DULUTH, Minn. -- A cargo ship that ran aground in the Duluth-Superior Harbor over the weekend is no longer stuck. The U.S. Coast Guard says American Spirit floated free from the bottom as the water level rose Sunday evening. The…
Both Sides Fill Hearing For Enbridge Energy's Northern Minnesota Replacement Pipeline
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Passions ran high as Minnesota regulators opened a key hearing on whether to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal for a pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota. The pipeline would replace the deteriorating Line 3 crude oil pipeline. A…
Man Walks Away From Work Release in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A former prison inmate has walked away from his work release program in Detroit Lakes. 41-year-old Ricardo Gomez of Willmar was reported absent from work around 5:30 Saturday evening. He was being housed at the Becker…
Severe Weather
0 active weather alertsView Alert Details »