Becker County Law Enforcement Officers Host Annual Run for Special Olympics

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement officers from the Becker County area are raising money and awareness for Special Olympics Minnesota.

The Torch Run for Special Olympics is a way for officers to participate in an international organization for those with special needs.

The torch run started on Highway 10 near the Clay County border and finished at the Otter Tail County border.

“It’s really important for officers and for the department, but most importantly, it’s for the athletes,” Deputy Nicole Reno said. “It gives them the awareness and the inclusion from everyone and just kind of raises that feeler of just what’s really good and important in this world. ”

Nearly 14 officers participated in the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics.