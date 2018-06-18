Legion Baseball: Pair of Comebacks Help Post 2 Sweep West Fargo

Post 2 improves to 9-2 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 battled back not once but twice in a double header with West Fargo to sweep the Patriots on Monday night at Jack Williams Stadium.

West Fargo got out to a 5-0 lead in game one until Post 2 plated five runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to win it 6-5.

In game two, West Fargo again got out to a lead. The Patriots took a 3-0 lead but Post 2 staged another comeback to edge West Fargo 4-3.