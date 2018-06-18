Man Arrested For Terrorizing With A Machete

Police Sgt. Jim Van Lith tells KFGO News that officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. near the playground at Lindenwood Park.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man was arrested Sunday following an assault with a machete.

Police Sgt. Jim Van Lith tells KFGO News that officers responded to the call shortly after 9 p.m. near the playground at Lindenwood Park.

He says the suspect, 25-year old Emmanuel Gartei, got into an argument with another man over money. He then went to his car, pulled out the machete and chased the victim, who fell to the ground and received some minor abrasions in the fall.

Onlookers stopped Gartei from continuing the attack and then he fled. He was later pulled over on a traffic stop on South University Drive and arrested for terrorizing.